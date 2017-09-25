DeMay, Douglas E.

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on September 24, 2017 at age 88. Predeceased by his wife: Melba DeMay and brother: Robert DeMay. Doug was a long time farmer and a retired school bus driver for Williamson Central Schools. He was also a lifetime member of the East Williamson Fire Department. Survived by his loving daughters: Vicki (Joseph) Foss, and Cathy DeMay; granchildren: Tammy Baumgartner, Douglas (Maryia) Putnam, great-grandchildren: Morgan, Paige, and Mason; sisters in law: Dana (Richard) Hicks and Sandra DeMay; brother in law: Ronald (Sandra) Buerman; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Calling hours will be held (Tuesday), October 3, 2017 from 4pm – 8pm at the Young Funeral Home: Williamson. Private burial in Lake View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the East Williamson Fire Department: 6329 East Townline Road, Williamson, NY 14589. Online condolences can be expressed at youngfuneralhomeny.com