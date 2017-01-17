Decker, Dennis M.

NEWARK: Age 63, died Monday (January 16, 2017) at his home. Dennis was born on October 14, 1953 in Scranton, PA, the son of the late Donald and Delores Chabin Decker. He graduated from Hornell High School in 1971 and served in the US Navy. Dennis was a member of Local 13, Plumbers and Pipfitters Union in Rochester. He is survived by his wife, Sandra (nee DeMarco) Decker, a brother Donald “Charlie” (Mary) Decker of Willow Springs, IL; three sisters Delores (George Mowkowicz) Hurst of Essington, PA, Diane (Harry) Backer of Pine City, NY, Laura Abbott of Pulaski, NY; several nieces and nephews. Dennis was predeceased by a brother Gerald Decker. All funeral services will be private and at the convienence of the family. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery. Memorials, in his name, can be made to the Newark Public Library, 121 High Street, Newark, New York 14513. murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com