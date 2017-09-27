DeBuyser, Imogene M

COCOA BEACH, FL/MACEDON: Died on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at the age of 80. Jean was born on June 4, 1937 in Newark, NY the daughter of Emiel and Dorothy Middaugh DeBuyser. She had spent much of her life in Florida where she pursued her zest for life. Jean was a leader of a local Al-Anon group and president of the resident’s association at Asbury Arms. Never one to sit still, Jean enjoyed painting and crafts and being on the go even though legally blind and confined to a wheelchair. Her guide dog Wagner was a constant companion. Jean is survived by her daughter Terri (Wayne) Nichols; sons Jeffrey (Donna) Stickler and Christopher Stickler; brothers James (Peggy) DeBuyser, Marvin (Jan) DeBuyser, Frank (Pat) DeBuyser; aunt Jean DeBuyser; sister-in-law Donna DeBuyser; grandchildren Anthony Stickler, Don Lee Stickler, Jessica Nichols, Jennifer Jackson, Jeremy Nichols and Jordan Nichols and 9 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brothers Larry DeBuyser and David DeBuyser.

Please join the family for a memorial service to be held at 11am on Friday, September 29 at the. In lieu of flowers please consider memorials to the Walworth Second Baptist Church, 3689 Main Street, Walworth, NY 14568.

Online condolences @ rlyostfuneralhome.com