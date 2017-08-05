DeBrine, Jr., James Eldon

PALMYRA: Died on Saturday, August 5, 2017 at the age of 92. Son of James and Grace DeBrine. A long time Superintendent of Highways for the town of Palmyra. He leaves his wife of 71 years, Jacqueline E. Way DeBrine who was first in his thoughts throughout his life from youth to old age. Also survived by one nephew Christopher G. Way as well as two great-nephews Mason James and Spencer Dillon Way and a great-niece Paige Marie Way Crawford. His sense of humor lightened or brightened many a situation. His work ethic and generous spirit of helpfulness were basic qualities in his life. “When the Saints Go Marching In”, Jim will be there! There will be no calling hours. Please join the family for a graveside service at 11am on Friday, August, 11 in Palmyra Cemetery. “A reception will follow at Western Presbyterian Church. Contributions in memory of Jim may be directed to Western Presbyterian Church of Palmyra, 101 East Main St., Palmyra, NY 14522 or to Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Rd. Lyons, NY 14489. Online condolences @ rlyostfuneralhome.com