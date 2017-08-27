DeBellis, Marianne B.

CLYDE: Age 71, passed away on Tuesday, August 22,2017 at Rochester General Hospital surrounded by her family. Marianne was born on October 19,1945 in Rochester, NY, the daughter of the late Leo and Ruby (Farrington) Lafontaine. She recently retired from the Wayne County Department of Social Services. Previously she was employed as a substitute teacher for the Lyons School district as well as the Migrant Tutorial Program. She served on the Board of Directors for the Humane Society of Wayne County and was a long standing choir member at St. John’s. Service to the community was very important to her. She also was an avid animal lover and gardener. Predeceased by her Husband, Frank in 2007. She is survived by her son, Mark of Seneca Falls; her brother, Thomas (Carol) Lafontaine of Sodus; niece, Rachel Lafontaine of Sodus.

There will be no prior calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, September 2, 2017 at St. John the Evangelist Church, 114 Sodus St., Clyde. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery, Clyde, NY. Friends are invited to a reception after Mass at the Parish Center.

Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489 in her memory. keysorfuneralhomes.com