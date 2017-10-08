Davis, Jacqueline T.

ROCHESTER: Age 69 entered eternal rest on Thursday, October 5, 2017 at Rochester General Hospital. Jackie was born the daughter of the late Jesse and Madalene (Winslow) Taylor on Tuesday, January 13, 1948 in Newark, NY. She attended high school in Newark and then received her Bachelor’s degree in nursing. Jackie worked for Life Time Care on Winton Road as a registered nurse. She loved and was a big supporter of the Seneca Park Zoo. Jackie enjoyed reading, needle point, building doll houses and watching cooking shows on TV. Jackie will be remembered by her daughter Shawn (Joe) Hoyt; son Larry Vanderwall; grandchildren Tia Vanderwall and Angela Hoyt; sister Jeanette (Tom) Delmar; sisters-in-law Denise (Peter) Scislowski and Pam (Art) Hulmar; nieces Kelly, Arin, Katrina and Janina; nephews Todd and Matt; several great nieces and nephews; her loving dog, Buddy; and many friends. Jackie was predeceased by her first husband Lawrence Vanderwall and second husband Steven Davis. There will be no prior calling hours. Family will greet friends at the Port Gibson United Methodist Church for a Memorial Service on Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at 11 a.m.. Burial will follow in Port Gibson Cemetery. In memory of Jackie, in lieu of flowers please consider donations to National Kidney Foundation, 310 Packetts Landing, Fairport, NY 14450. You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting watermanfuneralhome.com