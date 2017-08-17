Davenport, Louise C.

RESORT:Age 88, of Bay Bridge, passed away Sunday, August 13, 2017 after an extended illness. Louise was born January 15, 1929 in Alton, a daughter to Marion and Rose Burgess Clark. She was the owner and operator along with her husband Don of Davenport & Son Marina in Resort. She is survived by her husband Donald of 70 years; son, Donald Davenport (Sue Wren) of Wolcott; daughter, Michelle (Bruce) Peeso of South Carolina; 8 grandchildren, Julie (Roy) Guthman, Donald Davenport, Michael (Bobbie) Davenport, Shawn (Jamie) Davenport, Danielle (Drew) Hayes, Dylan (Renee) Richardson, Samantha Peeso and Breanna Peeso; 16 great-grandchildren, Dakota, MacKaila, Miranda, DJ, Andrew, MacKenzie, Rebecca, Mark, Naomi, Melody, Sara, Cameron, Hunter, Harper Rey, Caleb and Colton; 5 step-grandchildren, Wendy Wren, Corey Wren, Jeffrey Wren, Nicki Wren and Terri Brown; several step-great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Ellen (Bud) Mourey and Dorothy Monjie; brother, Robert Clark; several nieces, nephews and extended family. A memorial service will be held Thursday (Aug. 24) 4 pm at Alton Tabernacle Church, State Route 14 north in Alton. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wayne County Federation of Sportsman’s Club, Wayne County Youth Programs, % Sodus Sportsman’s Club, PO Box 106, Sodus Point, NY 14555 in Louise’s memory.