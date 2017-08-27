Darling, Arthur W. “Art”

LYONS: Age 65, of Arcadia Zurich Norris Road, passed away on Tuesday, August 22,2017 at Clifton Springs Hospital. Art was born on August 6,1952 in Batavia, NY, a son to the late William and Alberta Hottois Darling. He worked in Macedon for 39 years as a shipping/receiving clerk in the same building as it transitioned from Mobil, to Huntsman Packaging to Pliant and finally to Berry Plastics. He enjoyed working on his home and refinishing furniture. Any spare time he had he spent with his cherished grandchildren, or taking long rides on his motorcycle. Predeceased by his brother, Richard “Dick” Darling and his sisters, Becky Cruz and Alberta “Kitty” Beach He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Susan “Sue” Feiock Darling; son, Michael Darling of Newark, and daughter, Amber (Jason) DeMay of Palmyra; sisters, Ginger Gilbert of Florida and Kellie (Phil) Miller of Marion; brother-in-law, Jose Cruz of Sodus; beloved grandchildren, Jacob Darling, Emily LoTempio, Christian Downey, Anabel Darling, Evelyn LoTempio, Hunter Darling, Madelyn DeMay and Joseph DeMay.

Family, friends and co-workers may call from 6pm-8pm on Thursday, August 31,2017 at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, NY. 14489.

For those wishing, memorials may be made to the Clifton Springs Hospital, 2 Coulter Rd, Clifton Springs, NY 14432 in Art’s memory. keysorfuneralhomes.com