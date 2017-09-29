Damick, Charlotte E.

NEWARK: Age 84, of Landon Avenue, died Tuesday (September 26, 2017) at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Charlotte was born in Clyde, September 8 1933, daughter of Joseph and Jean Benson Carr. She worked at Jackson & Perkins, Sears catalog store and was a home health care aid. She was a member of St. Michaels Church, where she was involved with Martha Ministry and the bereavement committee of the church. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Thomas Damick Sr., two sons: Tom “Sam” (Donna) and Michael Paul (Elizabeth) Damick of Newark; daughter Debbie (Timothy) Goetz of Walworth; seven grandchildren: Christopher, Heather (Nate), Meghan, Rachel, Mylea, Jennifer (Steve), Madison; four great grandchildren; two sisters, Peg Percy of Florida and Beverly VanHoover of Newark; five brothers: Jack, Bob, Donald, Timothy, Charles Carr. She is predeceased by sisters: Mary, Katherine, Barbara, brothers, Joseph and Richard.

Friends may call Friday (September 29) 4-7 pm at Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, 103 Maple Ct, Newark . Funeral mass will be Saturday (Sept. 30) at 10 a.m. at St. Michael’s Church, Newark. Burial with be in Newark Cemetery. Memorials to St. Michael’s Church or Wayne County Nursing Home. Visit Pustaerifuneral.com