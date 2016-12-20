Crane, Ward P.

WEST WALWORTH/MARION and BEND, OR. Died 12/12/16 in Costa Rica, ashes spread on an ocean beach there. Started school in Wayne Central, Walworth, R.L. Thomas, Webster. Civil Engineer in CA & OR, owned Serac Engineering, veteran of Air Force, served in Germany. He was an adventurer and traveler, an outdoor guy. Loved new experiences, canoeing, kyaking, wind surfing, flying, ocean- going boats, camping, hiking, photography. Did all those thing with his wife and friend in the southwest – Mexico, Belize, Panama, and Costa Rica. Survived by his wife of 42 years, Cherie Larson Crane. Predeceased by his parents Ward & Norma Kelley Crane of West Walworth, survived by his twin brother Edward of Oregon, older brother Ron (Bobbie Provost) of Idaho, sisters Shirley McKalip Schrank of California, Georgia Skaggs Fuller of West Virginia, and Marge (Mickey) Erb of Naples, NY, and nephew Mark Erb of Marion NY. Also many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.