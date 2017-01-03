Corter, Virginia Ann

WOLCOTT: Died peacefully on December 31, 2016 surrounded by family and friends at the age of 61. She is predeceased by her beloved husband Lloyd Corter, son Theodore Harasymchuk, her father John Kenney, brothers-in-law; Tommy, Henry and Ronald Corter. She is survived by her mother Vivian Briggs, brothers; Michael(Carmen)Kenney, John Kenney, her sister Bonnie Rodman, sons; John(Beaner)Corter, Michael Corter, daughter Ashlee Corter and her boyfriend TJ, brothers-in- law; Bert(Dawn)White, and Paul and Richard Corter, grandchildren; Brittany, Jordon, Isabella, Christian, Kaylee and Summer.along with nephews; TJ and Chris Corter and Bert White III. Also special friend Isaias and ex-daughter-in-law Megan. A graveside service will be held at Huron Evergreen Cemetery on January 7, 2016 at 10 am. Condolences may be expressed online at hsnorton.com.