Coriddi, Timothy P.

MARION: Died suddenly on Sunday, April 9, 2017 at the age of 24. Timothy was born on April 23, 1992 in Canandaigua, NY the son of Stephen and Melody Marsille Coriddi. He was a gifted, self-taught organist. Timothy had built and engineered his own digital organ and had worked at Marshall and Ogletree LLC of Needham, Mass building digital organs. Many of Timothy’s organ pieces can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/user/GrandeBombarde16. Timothy was also a talented CNC machinist and loved his Dodge Charger and all things mechanical. He is survived by his mother Melody Coriddi; father Stephen Coriddi; sister Harmony Coriddi and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Timothy was predeceased by his maternal grandparents Abraham and Tanneke Marsille and his paternal grandparents Frederico and Jean Coriddi.

A funeral service will be held at 11am on Friday, April 14 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 W. Main St., Palmyra. Burial will follow in East Palmyra Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider memorials to the Organ Historical Society, P.O. Box 26811, Richmond, VA 23261.

