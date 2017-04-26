Coretti, Gloria Rose

NEWARK: Gloria Rose Coretti, 91, died on Tuesday (April 25, 2017) at the Newark-Manor Nursing Home, Newark, New York. Gloria was born on July 6, 1925 in Utica, the daughter of John And Angela Dardano DeFelice. She graduated from Proctor High School and continued her education at night school in secretarial studies. She had been a communicant of St. Michael Church, a member of the Newark Elks Lodge Auxiliary. Gloria retired from the Newark-Wayne Community Hospital in 1988 where she was an executive secretary. She enjoyed golfing and bowling. She is survived by her daughter Maureen Ashbarry of Liverpool; her son Michael of Lyons; a granddaughter Rachel Ashbarry (Jon Jackstradt) of Liverpool. Gloria was predeceased by her husband Modistino “Moody” in 1990. Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery. murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com