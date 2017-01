ONTARIO: Thomas suddenly passed away on January 17, 2017 at age 51. He was predeceased by his mother, Sharon Bergeson. Survived by his son, Coty Connolly; daughter, Kayla Connolly; father, Gary Connolly; brothers, Patrick, Timothy and Rory; step-father,William Bergeson.

Visitation on Wednesday (January 25) from 4-7 PM at the funeral chapel, 1961 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. Contributions may be directed to the American Heart Association, heart.org.