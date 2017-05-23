Comella, James Edward

LYONS: Age 94, died Monday, May 22, 2017. Ed was born in Lyons on September 23, 1922, the son of Antonio and Isabella Comella. He retired from the Newark Developmental Center and was a member of St. Michael’s Church. He served in the Army during WWII in the Philippines. Survived by daughters, Georgia (Frank) Zappia of Newark; Isabella (Peter) Litchka of Maryland; grandchildren, Kira (Mark) Smith, Annie (Dan) Benson, Joseph (Patience) Lichka, Kari (Robert Durham), Graig (Kendra) Zappia; great-grandchildren, Evangeline, Primrose, Ethan, Laura, Cole, Gemma, Merrick; several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his wife, Dorothy in June 5, 2016, parents Antonio and Isabella, brothers, Philip and George, sister, Josephine. Friends may call May 27, 9-10 a.m. at St. Joseph the Worker (St. Michaels Church, Phelps Street, Services at 10 a.m-Lyons). Burial in South Lyons Cemetery. Memorials to St. Michael’s Church in Lyons in care of St. Joseph the Worker Church, Clyde. Arrangements bt Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, Lyons. Visit Pusaterifunerals.com