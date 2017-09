LYONS: Born on September 16, 2017, at 12:45 PM, weighing 6 pounds, 8 ounces, and measuring 20 inches in length. Sadly, Adayah passed away on the same day as her birth. Friends and family are invited to gather for a memorial service on Sunday, September 24, 2017 at 1PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1961 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519. To light a candle, or leave a condolence, please visit murphyfuneralservices.com.