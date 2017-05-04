Cole, Cordelia

SODUS/GENEVA: Passed away on Tuesday May 2, 2017 at the Living Center in Geneva, NY at the age of 90. She is predeceased by her husband Raymond D. Cole. She is survived by her sons Robert Whitaker of Sodus, NY and Ray (Ida) Cole of Waterloo, NY; her daughters Hope Whitaker of Sodus, NY, Sharron Cole of Clyde and Charlotte (Mark) Wood of Newark, NY. Cordelia is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. As per Cordelia’s request there will be no calling hours. Condolences may be expressed online at hsnorton.com.