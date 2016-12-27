Colburn, Elizabeth Foley “Beth”

Ontario: Passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2016. Elizabeth “Beth” Colburn decided her work here was finally completed and it was time to move on to her next calling. Her 94 years on this earth were dedicated to the education, nurturing and enjoyment of all those she came in contact with. Her devotion to her family was a life long mission that took priority over all of life’s challenges and a task she always handled with an understanding smile, warm hug, inspiring words of encouragement and unwavering confidence that good will come (provided you add a healthy dose of prayer). Beth was a graduate of Ontario High School and Michigan State University. She spent much of her Professional career as a Home Economics teacher at Wayne Central Schools before retiring in 1973 to enjoy the summer in the Thousand Islands and winters in Sunny Florida. The journey was always punctuated with new friends developed through her innate ability to with people of all kinds, ages and backgrounds. She was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Robert D. Colburn. She will be greatly missed by her children; David (Linda) Colburn of Ontario and Loren (Cindy) Colburn of Liverpool; seven grandsons and six great grandchildren.

Friends and family are invited to gather for a time of visitation on Saturday, December 31, 2016 from 9:30-10:30AM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1961 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519. A Mass of Christian burial will follow vistation, at 11AM, at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church, Walworth Road, Ontario. Interment will follow at Furnaceville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Beth may be directed to Hospice of Wayne and Seneca County, 1120 South Main Street, Newark, NY 14513. Online condolences may be left at murphyfuneralservices.com.