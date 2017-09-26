Clingerman, Edmond B.

BREWERTON, NY: Age 77, of Albert Dr., passed away at Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, SC., died Thursday, September 14, 2017. Ed was born in Victory, a son to Arlie E. and Helen Osborn Clingerman. He was in the National Guard of New York and worked at General Motors in Syracuse for 31 years. Predeceased by his wife Ardys Anne (Whipps) Clingerman after 44 years of marriage, and son, Randy P. Clingerman in 2013. Survived by 3 sons, Troy E. Clingerman of Columbia, TN, Erik A. Clingerman of Simpsonville, SC and Timothy G. Clingerman of Cicero, NY; 7 grandchildren; 2 sisters, Bertha Clingerman Maracle and Mary Clingerman Kilmer; nieces and nephews and extended family.

A graveside service will be held Friday (Sept. 29) 11 am at York Settlement Cemetery, Town of Huron.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Brewerton Fire Department or to Evangel University, % American Indian Scholarship, Springfield, MO 65802. Arrangements by Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose.