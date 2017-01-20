Christensen, Marlene Barker (Ehrhardt)

NEWARK: Age 79, passed away peacefully at her home on January 17, 2017 surrounded by her family, Her beauty, love and wisdom will be forever cherished by her daughters Lurinda White of Benton, Maine, and Jolene (Paul) Schweickhard of Rochester, NY; her sons, Ronald (Karen) Barker of Bradford NY and Douglas (Holly) Barker of Big Flats, NY;. grandchildren: Kenenth White, Morgan Young, Phil Young, Mike Barker, Todd Barker, Jessica Barket, Andrew Barker, Patrick Parker, Seana Beluke, Marlene Beluke, Durinda Barker, Kerrifan Hogan, Cierra Barker, and Asheigh Barker; 14 great grandchilren; cherished sister, Roxanne (Bill) Shay of Newark; loving nieces, Kelly (Doug) Velte, Donna (Al) Cooley, many other nieces and nephews. She was a caring sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and aunt, leaving behind many extended family members and friends whom she loved deeply. Marlene was born in Newark, the eldest daughter of Carl and Norma Norrison Ehrhardt. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Douglas “Mike” Barker, the father of her four children; her second husband, Ronald Christensen, father, Carl Ehrhardt, mother and stepfather, Norman and Delbert Smith, brother, Ronald Ehrhardt, and sister, Durinda Cartwright, Marlene retired from Garlock after working nearly 38 years and was a member of their Old Timers Club. She was a lifetime member of the Newark Fireman’s Auxiliary, most recently serving as their Treasurer and had been a member of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary. She was a member of the Park Presbyterian Church for 64 years. Upon retirement, she enjoyed her home, traveling, visits with her grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cooking, and time spent at her lake home in Canada.

Family and friends may join in a celebration of her life on Saturday, January 28 at 2:00 PM at Park Presbyterian Church, Maple Court, Newark, NY, In keeping with her wishes, there will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed in her memory to: Disabled American Veterans, 400 Fort Hill Ave., Bldg. 6, Room 120, Canandaigua, NY 14424. Reception to follow service. Arrangements by Schulz-Pusateri Fuenral Home, Newark. Visit www. PusateriFunerals.com.