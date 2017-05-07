Chappell, Robert W.

NEWARK: Age 86, died Friday, May 5, 2017, at DeMay Living Center. Bob was born on July 7, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of the late Elmer and Winifred Powers Chappell. He was a graduate of Newark High School, Class of 1949. Bob was a salesman for Fold-Pac in Newark for over 38 years, retiring in 1994. He was a member of the Park Presbyterian Church. Bob served his country in the Navy during the Korean Conflict from 1951 to 1955. He was a member of the August Mauer Post American Legion, the Newark Elks Club and had been a member of the Newark Country Club where he enjoyed playing golf. Bob and Betty took many wonderful trips. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Betty; his daughter Karen VanLiew of Newark; two grandchildren: Nora and Max VanLiew; his sister-in-law Barbara Chappell of Newark; and a brother-in-law David Walter of Walworth. Bob was predeceased by son Kevin; grandson Derrick; brother Thomas; and sister Susan Walters. Friends may call from 4 to 6 on Tuesday (May 9th) at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark, where funeral services will follow at 6 PM. Burial will be in the Newark Cemetery. Memorials, in his name, may be made to Park Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, Maple Court, Newark, New York 14513. murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com