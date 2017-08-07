Cermak, Joseph

NEWARK, NY/RUTHERFORDTON, NC: Age 91 entered eternal rest Friday, August 4, 2017 in North Carolina. Joseph was born the son of the late Anthony and Frances (Kopec) Cermak on Sunday, November 1, 1925 in Lubin, Wisconsin. He worked for Xerox Corp. in Webster for 25 years retiring in 1991. He was a life member of the Newark-VFW Post 2883 and the Newark First United Methodist Church. Joseph enjoyed hunting, fishing and square dancing. Joseph will be remembered by his son Bill (Myra) Cermak; daughter Maria Cermak both of NC; grandchildren Billy, Aubrey, Clarissa, Patrick and Taylor; 3 great grandchildren; sister-in-law Nina Swartwood; many nieces and nephews including Billy (Nikki) Hyde and Tena (Keith) Pierce. Joseph was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Hazel (Swartwood) Cermak on Nov. 23, 2011; six brothers and 2 sisters. The funeral home proudly flies the Army Flag in honor of his service to our country from 1945 to 1949. All services will be private. Burial will take place in the Bath VA Cemetery where he will be laid to rest next to his wife Hazel. In memory of Joseph, in lieu of flowers please consider donations to Clifton Springs Hospital – Cardiac Rehabilitation, 2 Coulter Rd, Clifton Springs, NY 14432. You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting watermanfuneralhome.com