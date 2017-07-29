Centro, Robert

NORTH ROSE/SODUS POINT:Robert Centro, age 85 died on July 28th , 2017 at the Hildebrandt Hospice in Rochester. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Louise; 5 children: Robert, Kathryn, Daniel, Andy and Amy as well as 7 grandchildren. Robert was a building contractor in Western New York for many years.

Friends may call Tuesday August 1st at the Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford St., Wolcott, NY from 4pm – 5pm with a memorial service to follow at 5pm. The family has requested anyone wishing to, may make donations to the ALS Association Upstate NY Chapter, 135 Old Cove Road, Suite 213, Liverpool, NY 13090. Condolences may be expressed online at hsnorton.com.