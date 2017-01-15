Caterino, Nicholas P. “Nick”

PALMYRA: Died on Thurs., Jan. 12, 2017 at the age of 88. Nick will be fondly remembered by his wife Georgeann Caterino; sons Gordon (Cathy) Burkett and Gary (Mary Lou) Burkett; eight grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son Gregory Burkett.

Family and friends are invited to call from 5-7pm on Wed., Jan. 18 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 W. Main St., Palmyra. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489.