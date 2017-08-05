Case, James L. Sr.

NEWARK: Age 74, passed peacefully, with his four sons and their families at his side, on Thursday (August 3, 2017) at the Wilmont Cancer Center in Rochester. Jim was born on March 5, 1943 in Newark, the son of the late Robert and Eleanor Provo Case. He ran his own business, installing flooring, he was a hard working man known for his honesty and the quality of his workmanship. He enjoyed gardening and other outdoor activities specially hunting with his family and friends. Jim was a member of the Newark Elks Club for over 50 year. A loving, kind hearted family man, he is survived by his four sons James Jr. (Nancy) of Kohler, WI, Michael (Tammy) of Sodus, Christoper (Victoria) of Newark and Charles (Amy) of East Aurora; thirteen grandchildren; his sibling Robert (Shari) of Keuka Park , Sandra VanHaneghan of Palmyra, Patricia (Ken) VanNorman of Sodus, George of Palmyra and Linda (Tim) Bevis Clifton Park; many nieces and nephews. Jim was predeceased by his wife Florence in 1991 and a brother William in 1984.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 P.M. on Monday (August 7th) at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeal Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday (August 8th) at 11 A.M. Burial will follow at the East Newark Cemetery.

Memorials, in his name, may be made to the Wilmont Cancer Center, 601 Elmwood Avenue, Rochester, New York 14642. murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com