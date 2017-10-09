Carlson, Mark R.

ONTARIO: Age 58, of Furnace Road, Ontario, NY, died on October 6, 2017 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY, of heart failure, surrounded by family. A Jamestown native, Mark was born on April 30, 1959 a son of the late Richard and Elizabeth “Berg” Carlson. He graduated from Jamestown High School in 1977 and continued his education at both Paul Smith’s College and RIT where he earned his bachelor’s degree. He was employed for many years by Advanced Auto Parts retail stores. Mark served his country as a United States Marine, obtaining the rank of Captain, 2nd Battalion 5th Marines, based out of Camp Pendleton, California. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, the former Debra Sweeney. They were wed on April 3, 1982 and have four children; son Andrew (Celena) Carlson of San Marcos, California, Jennifer Carlson ( Eric Groom), Amelia (Daniel) Ferguson and Emily Carlson of Ontario, NY; sister, Mary Beth (Scott) Meredith of Ashville, NY; six grandsons, Tyler, Lucas and Mason all of Ontario, NY; Sheamus, Maverick, and a new grandson to arrive in March 2018, all of San Marcos, California; sisters and brothers-in-law Darcy ( David) Rhinehart, Diane (William) Steubing, Darrick Sweeney all residing in the Jamestown, NY area; 9 nieces and nephews, Matthew, Allison, Darrick, Jr., Annika, Ryann, Josh, Johnny, Sarah and Nicole. Also survived by very special friends Ashley (Justin) Knox, Dom, Bill and the breakfast guys, and constant companion, Riley, his dog and good friend. Mark was predeceased by his parents Richard and Elizabeth Carlson; and his mother-in-law Marilyn Sweeney all of Jamestown, NY. Mark loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, camping (Alleghany State Park), and building campfires. He enjoyed sitting with Riley and enjoyed growing his apple, pear and Peach trees along with his grapes. Mark was a wonderful husband, dad, grandfather, uncle, brother, brother-in-law and friend. He carried on through many health issues that he encountered that required fourteen surgeries over a 2 ½ year period. He was a survivor, a tough Marine. He lived for his family! He loved his family! He was not only Debra’s husband, but also her best friend. He will be missed terribly and loved forever. Be at peace Mark. A special thank you to Dr. Alok Gandhi and his team at Rochester General Hospital for all that they did for Mark with dignity, honesty and integrity; Liz Chase RN for always being his angel; Sister Margaret for all of her visits and prayers and the ER team at Strong Memorial Hospital for making him pass comfortably. Family and Friends are invited to gather at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1961 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519 for a time of visitation on Thursday, October 12, 2017 from 4-7PM. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Jamestown, NY. Memorial donations may be directed to Hanger Clinic Amputee’s The Hanger Charitable Foundation 10910 Domain Drive Suite 300 Austin, TX 78758. To leave a condolence, light a candle, or upload a photo, please visit murphyfuneralservices.com.