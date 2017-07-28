Caprilla, Margaret “Peg” Esther Loveless

CLYDE: Margaret “Peg” Esther Loveless Caprilla, age 91, passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2017 at the Pathway Home of the Finger Lakes surrounded by her family. Margaret was born on September 10,1925 in Butler, NY a daughter to the late

Merton and Bernice Lester Loveless. She was a member of the Clyde 60 Plus Club and the Oasis Club. She crocheted hundreds of hats and scarves for the Wayne County Action Program. She was an avid gardener, growing many different kinds of flowers and vegetables. She loved to take pictures and had a massive photo collection. She enjoyed ceramics, crafts and camping with her family. Her family were her precious treasures. Predeceased by her husband Peter in 2003, her brother, Gordon Loveless and her sister, Joyce Loveless. She is survived by her brothers, Glen (Ella) Loveless and Marvin Loveless; her children, Ronald (Kathleen) Caprilla of Melbourne, FL, Thomas (Barbara) Caprilla of Clyde and Darlene (David) Duprey of Waterloo; grandchildren, Anne (Marc) Rosenfeld, Mary (Rich) Cordeau, Tracy (Travis) Paylor, Eric Caprilla, Bret Caprilla, Brian (Jenora) Duprey, Lisa Duprey and Lori (John) Coleman; great-grandchildren, Jenna, Kylie, Joseph, Jace, Grace, Olivia and Anthony; several nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to thank Vienna Gardens and Pathway Home for the loving care she received while there. Friends may call from 4 pm – 7 pm on Monday, July 31,2017 at Farnsworth- Keysor Funeral Home, 5025 Main Street, N. Rose, NY 14516. A Funeral service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rose Cemetery.