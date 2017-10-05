Cansdale, William M.

WOLCOTT: Age 102. Passed away peacefully on October 4, 2017. “Milt” was a pilot during WWII and served his country proudly. He is survived his wife, Susan, of 43 years; children, William (Corky) of Wolcott, David (Joanne) of Wolcott and Dick of California; 2 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends are invited to call on Thursday, October 12, from 4pm-6pm at the Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford St., Wolcott, NY 14590 where a Memorial Service will immediately follow at 6pm. Interment will be at 10am Friday, October 13, 2017 at Huron Evergreen Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at hsnorton.com