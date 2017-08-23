Campbell, James R.

BROCKPORT/PALMYRA: Died on Sunday, August 20, 2017 at the age of 62. Jim attended Palmyra-Macedon High School. He is a graduate of both Cortland University and SUNY Brockport. Jim started his career in education at SUNY Brockport followed by a long career of almost 23 years at Niagara Wheatfield High School as vice principal and athletic director. He worked many Section Five Basketball tournaments and was former president of NYS Coaches Association. He enjoyed coaching his son’s baseball teams including Brockport Little League and travel team. Jim loved watching both his sons play sports. He also loved playing sports himself. Jim was an excellent bowler and a member of the PBA. He was an enthusiastic golfer, basketball and baseball player and an avid fan of the New York Yankees. A beloved husband and loving father he will be sorely missed for his kindness, dependability, and strength. Predeceased by his father James J. Campbell and mother-in-law and father-in-law Irene and Gordon Marchionda. Jim is survived by wife Lisa L. Campbell (32 years); sons Steven (Christina) and Ryan Campbell; mother Carol E. Campbell; sister Nancy (William) Burk; brothers William (Beth) and Robert (Lisa) Campbell, Uncle Allen (Carol) Campbell;; brothers-in-law Gordy, Dick and Larry (Joanne) Marchionda; sisters-in-law Linda (Joe) Ficcaglia and Sandy (Bruce) Castner and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to call from 2-4 and 6-8pm on Friday, August 25 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 W. Main St., Palmyra. A funeral will be held at 10am on Saturday, August 26 at Western Presbyterian Church of Palmyra. Burial will be in Palmyra Cemetery followed by a reception in Fellowship Hall at Western Presbyterian Church. In memory of Jim, please consider donations to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, 1275 York Avenue, New York NY 10065. Online condolences @rlyostfuneralhome.com