Caine, Hazel Elizabeth “Betty” (Conklin)

FORMERLY ONTARIO: Passed from this life on January 1, 2017 in Oklahoma City, OK at the age of 89. She was born on August 30, 1927 in Glen Cove, NY to William and Hazel (Drew) Conklin. She was raised and attended schools in the Glen Cove area. Following her sophomore year, Betty begin training to be a nurse at the Glen Cove, NY hospital. In 1948 she married the love of her life, Walter Caine. Betty and Walter moved to Upstate New York while Walter attended college. A few years later they relocated to Ontario, NY and Betty began working in specialized nursing for palliative care patients. Later in her career, she was employed as a nurse at a local doctor’s office. Betty also cared for patients at nursing homes in Sodus, NY and Fairport, NY where she often took her children to visit her patients to brighten up their days. She retired in 1984 and soon after relocated to Delray Beach, FL to care for Walter’s aging aunt. Following his aunt’s passing, Betty and Walter moved to Lake Worth, FL and then to Boynton Beach where they currently resided. Betty was active in her community with membership in the Red Hat Society, the Ontario Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, the Presbyterian Church in Ontario, and the Ontario Fire Dept. Women’s Auxiliary, where she ran the durable medical equipment loaner program. Betty was a woman who was talented at many things. She was a wonderful cook who enjoyed making Italian food and cookies for her family to enjoy. She was also a skilled artist who specialized in painting seascapes and portraits of special family members. She and Walter loved to swing dance and line dance. Those who knew Betty Caine best know that the most important thing in her life was her family. She was a firm but loving mother with a ornery sense of humor. She did her best to bring joy and encouragement to those around her and she will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her. She was preceded in death by her parents; twin brothers Warren and Harold Conklin; granddaughter Audra Claire Caine; great grandson David Asher Paro. She is survived by her best friend and husband of nearly 70 years Walter Caine; brother William Conklin; sisters Dorothy May Ceriello and Marylou Taylor; six children: Peter Walter Caine and wife Laura of Walworth, NY, Lynn Paro and husband Albert of Mustang, OK, Keith Howard Caine and wife Diane of Ontario, NY, Jeffrey William Caine and wife Joni of Ontario, NY, David Drew Caine and fiancé Phyllis of Norman, OK, and Douglas Croft Caine and wife Dorothy of Rochester, NY. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Oklahoma, Rochester, or Boynton Beach Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.