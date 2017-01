NEWARK: Age 64, of Cobblestone Terrace, died suddenly January 15, 2017. Dorothy was born in Corning, November 9, 1952, the daughter of James and Betty Grant Butler. Survived by her sister, Debbie Baker of Newark.

Memorial Service Thursday, January 19 at 10:30 a.m. at Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, 103 Maple Court, Newark. Burial in Coopers Plain Cemetery, Painted Post.