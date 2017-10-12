Burm, LeVern G.

LYONS: Age 81, of Westphal Parkway, passed away at home on Tuesday, October 10, 2017. LeVern was born June 13, 1936 in Williamson, a son to Peter, Sr., and Pearl Fransisco Burm. He was employed by the former Wilprint in Lyons. He was a member of the American War Dads, and loved camping. He is survived by his loving companion, Gerry Briggs of 30 years, and her sons, David (Katie) Briggs of Lyons and Joe (Amanda) Briggs of Lyons; son, LeVern Burm; several grandchildren. There will be no services. Contributions may be made to Pathway Home, PO Box 516, Seneca Falls, NY 13148. Arrangements are by Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons.