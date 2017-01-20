Burgess, Bonnie Lee (Catchman)

CLIFTON SPRINGS: passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at the House of John Hospice in Clifton Springs, 20 years shy of her 100th birthday. Bonnie was born April 30, 1936, in Palmyra, NY, to John Morris and C. Marjorie (Randall) Catchman. She grew up on Jackson Street and graduated from Pal-Mac High School, class of 1954. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her brothers, John “Jack” and Vernon “Butch” Catchman. She is survived by her sister Carol Suhr; children Cindy (Tim) Cheuvront, John (Patsy), and Laura (Sonny Love) Moss. At her request, no memorial services are planned. She will be buried at the Port Gibson Cemetery. Donations in her memory can be made to the House of John (14 Spring St., Clifton Springs, NY 14432), Clifton Springs Hospital Foundation (2 Coulter Road, Clifton Springs, NY 14432), or the Port Gibson United Methodist Church Memorial Fund (PO Box 234, Port Gibson, NY 14537).