Burch, Grace M. (George)

PALMYRA: Age 95, of Palmyra, passed away on August 25, 2017. Grace was born on October 29, 1921 in Candia, New Hampshire to Alfred and Elsie Brown. She was a 1943 graduate of the University of New Hampshire and was an accomplished pianist. Grace was a longtime resident of Lockport, New York and owner of the Lewis Flower Shop and later moved to Romulus, New York to work at the Seneca Army Depot until her retirement. Following retirement, she resided on her ‘farm’ in Dunellon, Florida before coming north to live with her ‘boys’ Dean and John in Palmyra. Grace was a gracious, happy lady who loved family, friends, flowers and animals. Grace was predeceased by her parents; and her spouses Francis S. George and Phillip E. Burch. She is survived by her four children: Louise (Gary) Wohlafka of Bloomington, Indiana, Charles George of New Port Richey, Florida, Bryan (Denise) George of New Port Richey, Florida, and Dean (John) George of Palmyra, New York; brother Alfred (Karen) Brown Jr. of Northwood, New Hampshire and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family wishes to thank her home care companion Linda Pettingill and the caring staff of the House of John in Clifton Springs for their kind and compassionate care during her final days. Prayer services will be held privately. Please join the family for a celebration of life and reception at Zion Episcopal Church, 120 East Main Street, Palmyra, New York on Friday, September 1st at 1pm. Donations in her memory can be directed to The House of John, 14 Spring Street, Clifton Springs, NY 14432 Online condolences @rlyostfuneralhome.com