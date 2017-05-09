Buisch, Charles P.

LYONS: Age 70, passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2017. Charles was born on February 23, 1947, in Lyons, a son to the late Paul and Ann Chalupa Buisch. He was the owner of Whispering Pines Hideaway, a member of multiple organizations, clubs and a graduate of Cornell University. Predeceased by his first wife Jane Humbert Buisch and his granddaughter, Cassandra Westfall. He is survived by his wife, Carol Stearns Buisch; children, Susan (Dean) Westfall, Kevin (Ellen) Buisch and Eric (Jessica) Buisch; 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters and 3 brothers.

Friends and family may call 2-4 pm and 6-8pm on Wednesday, (May 10, 2017) at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, NY. 14489. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 am on Thursday, (May 11,2017) at Whispering Pines Hideaway, 548 Town Line Rd., Lyons, NY 14489, followed by Charlie’s favorite gathering, a dish to pass luncheon for friends and family.

It is requested in lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to, Finger Lakes Health Foundation, Garnsey Rehab,196 N. St., Geneva, NY. 14456 keysorfuneralhomes.com