ONTARIO: Passed unexpectedly at age 48. She is survived by her parents, Tony and Joan Bruner; sister, Sonya Bruner; beloved nephew, Michael and many dear friends. Family will receive friends 1-4PM Sunday, September 17, 2017 at New Comer Cremations and Funerals, 6 Empire Blvd. followed by a Service at 4PM. To share a memory, please visit: www.NewcomerRochester.com