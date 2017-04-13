Bruinix, Joan

WILLIAMSON/STERLING: Entered into rest on (Thursday) April 13, 2017 at age 83. Predeceased by her granddaughter: Angela Lynn Head Joan was a lover of nature and enjoyed her cottage in Cranberry Lake. She also had a love for snowmobiles and was a chartered member of the Williamson Drift Riders Snowmobile Club. Survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Ernie Bruinix; children: Linda (Charles) Rowe, Dale Liechti and Ted Bruinix; grandchildren: Scott, Christine, DeAnn, Brian, Jennifer, David, Amanda and Ben; 12 great grandchildren; brother in law: Nicholas (Winnie) Bruinix; many extended family members and friends. Calling hours will be held on (Tuesday) April 18th, 2017 from 6pm – 8pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY. Online condolences can be expressed at youngfuneralhomeny.com