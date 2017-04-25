Bruce, Edith L.

HURON/CENTRAL SQUARE, NEW YORK: Age 84, passed away on April 24th, 2017 unexpectedly at home. She is predeceased by her husband Robert Bruce. She resided in Huron with her niece and nephew Arlene and Randy Middleton for 11 years. Edith enjoyed spending time with her great nephews Joshua Luckey (Nikki Wimler), Christopher Luckey (Amanda Paylor) and Brandon Luckey (Mel Luckey). She had two great great nieces Annabelle and Alexis Luckey. You could always find Edith in the yard working on her flower beds and watching the birds.

A graveside servce will be held on Friday, April 28th, 2017 at 11am at Huron Evergreen Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at hsnorton.com.