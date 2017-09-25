Brothers, Catherine L. “Cathy”

LYONS: Catherine Lynn Brothers, 46 entered eternal rest on Friday, September 22, 2017 at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. Cathy was born the daughter of Howard Brothers and Sally (Stark) Brothers on Thursday, December 10, 1970 Potsdam, NY. She spent her life in the Lyons area. Cathy enjoyed country music and pets. Cathy will be remembered by her mother Sally (Stark) Brothers (Gerald Cook Sr); father Howard Brothers; step brother Gerald Cook Jr.; step-nephew Jacob Cook; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; many friends and staff at Wayne ARC.

Family will greet friends on Tuesday (Sept. 26) from 10 to 11 a.m. at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark. A Funeral Service will follow calling at 11 a.m. Burial will be Friday (Sept. 29) at 1 p.m. in Fort Jackson Cemetery, Fort Jackson, NY

In memory of Cathy, in lieu of flowers please consider donations to Wayne ARC House, 14 Ashley St, Lyons, NY 14489. You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting watermanfuneralhome.com