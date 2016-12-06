Briggs, Drew T.

LYONS: Passed away on December 5th, 2016.He is predeceased by his maternal Grandparents Thomas Goble and Margaret Queior. He is survived by his parents Rose (Matthew Gibbs) Goble and John (Candice) Briggs; special Godmother Emmalea Burnell; siblings Dylan and Aubrie Briggs, Destiny, Miley, Nathan and Melissa; nephew Corey; maternal Grandmother Mary Goble; paternal Grandparents Sherry and John Briggs, Sr.; aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends may call on Friday, December 9th, 2016 from 4-7 PM at Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St. Sodus, NY 14551. Condolences may be expressed online at hsnorton.com.