Brewer, Sally J.

WILLIAMSON: Went home to her Lord and Savior on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at age 66. Predeceased by her parents: Alvin & Doris Campbell; son: Lonnie Brewer. Survived by her loving husband of 43 years: Kenneth; children: Carol and Alvin Brewer; siblings: Richard (Becky) Campbell, Harriet (Butch) Thompson, Gary (Karen) Campbell; Alissa (Eric) Carlson and Nancy (James) Wagner.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 from 4pm – 7pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson. Funeral service to be held on (Wednesday) January 4th at 11am at the Pultneyville Reformed Church. Private burial in Lake View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers; donations can be made to: Raggedy Ann and Andy Day Care Center or to the Williamson Come-Unity Center.