Bray, Mary I.

Branchport:/Formerly of Palmyra,. Mary passed away on 1/14/17. She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, John F. Bray III; 3 of her 4 children, John Bray IV, Tanya S. Hicks, Douglas (Jennifer) Bray Sr.; several grandkids, Nick, Brookelyn, Douglas Jr., Anna, Stacie, Hailie & Karina; brothers, Jim (Sharon) Wheaton, Bill (Chris Domas) Wheaton; sister, Chloe LaPlant. Predeceased by son, Mathew and her parents.

Friends may call 2-4 Saturday, January21st at Willard H. Scott Funeral Home, 12 South Ave., Webster where her Memorial Service will follow at 4:00 PM.