Boyd, Carol A. (Young)

NEWARK: Carol Ann Boyd, 59 entered eternal rest on Wednesday, September 6, 2017 as a result of a farming accident. Carol was born the daughter of Robert and Mary Jane (Roberts) Young on Wednesday, July 23, 1958 in Rochester, NY. She spent her life in the Newark area, graduating from Newark High School class of 1975. Carol worked for Newark Wayne Community Hospital for many years. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Newark where she was involved with many actives including the Rebecca Ruth Circle and making prayer shawls. Carol enjoyed camping, canning, crafts and animals, especially her dog “Pudgie”. Carol will be remembered by her husband Ray Boyd; son Ray (Molly) Boyd Jr.; daughter Anna (Sgt Jacob) Garlow; grandchildren Kairiliynn Garlow, John Garlow and Ivan Garlow; mother Mary Jane Young; brothers Robert (Heather) Young Jr. and William Young; sister Sandy DeTaeye; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Carol was predeceased by her father Robert Young Sr. Family will greet friends at the Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark from 2-4 and 7-9 Sunday, (September 10). A Funeral Service will be at the First United Methodist Church of Newark, 301 South Main Street, Newark Monday, (September 11) at 11 a.m. In memory of Carol, in lieu of flowers please consider donations to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1000 Elmwood Avenue, Suite 900, Rochester, NY 14620. You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting watermanfuneralhome.com