Boyce, Regina Duell

Clyde: Passed away on Sunday (Dec. 25, 2016) at age 93. Reggie is survived by two sons; James (Donna) Boyce of Hilton and Raymond (Karen) Boyce of Manchester, CT; a daughter Jean (Robert) Franchi of Newark, 11 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Regina is predeceased by her husband James in 2000, a son Charles Lee and all of her brothers and sisters.

Friends may call from 4 PM to 7 PM on Friday (Dec. 30th) at the Baris Funeral Home, 87 W. Genesee St., Clyde. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Saturday (Dec. 31st) at St. John’s Church in Clyde. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery. Donations can be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association , Rochester Chapter, 435 E. Henrietta Rd., Rochester, NY 14620 or the United Cerebal Palsy, 731 PreEmption Rd., Geneva, NY 14456