Boyce, Darryl G.

WILLIAMSON: On Tuesday, August 8, 2017. Survived by life partner, Rosemary Green; daughters, Debbie (Mike) Roder, Darlene (Rhonda) Boyce, Denise Lewis and Donna (Harold) Kellar; sister, Doris Wamsley and Georgina Minier; 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Daryl was a lifelong member of the Ironworkers Union #33 and an avid NASCAR fan. No prior calling. His Funeral Service will be celebrated Monday, 10 AM at Willard H. Scott Funeral Home, 12 South Ave., Webster. Interment at Union Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Pultneyville Volunteer Fire Dept., 4049 Lake Rd., PO Box 115, Pultneyville NY, 14538 in his memory.