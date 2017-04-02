Bowker, Joseph E. Jr.

SAVANNAH: Age 87. Passed away peacefully Saturday, April 1, 2017 at Geneva General Hospital. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 62 years, Mary Lou Joslyn Bowker. Children: Linda Weiskopff of Clyde, Debbie (Doug) Fenner of Moravia, Joseph III of Savannah, Tammy (Carl) Poole of Ontario. Grandchildren: Chris Ellis, Jeffrey Weiskopff, Leyla Mutlu, Tiffany Bowker, Paige Fenner, Larry Currier, Brandon Currier and Nathan Currier. 1 great grandchild. Joseph was pre-deceased by his beloved daughter, Pamella, in 1964.

Friends and family are invited to call at Norton Funeral Home, 13081 W. Church St., Savannah, NY on Tuesday from 5:00pm-7:00pm where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 7:00pm. Interment with full military honors will be Wednesday at 10:00am at Butler-Savannah Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at: www.hsnorton.com