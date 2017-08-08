Wednesday, August 9th, 2017
Bowen, Nelson A Sr.

WOLCOTT: Age 86: Passed away on August 5, 2017 at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. He was pre-deceased by his wife; Betty J (Fisher) in 2004. He is survived by his children; Rinda Kane of Auburn, Fay Sedore of Wolcott and Nelson Jr. of Canandaigua, grandchildren; Jonathan & Michael Bishop, Suzanne Converse-Clink and Heather Derby, several great-grandchildren and numerous friends.
Friends and family are invited to call Friday, August 11, 2017 from 10:30am-12:00pm at the Norton Funeral Home in Wolcott, NY where Funeral Services will be held promptly at 12:00pm. Interment in Community Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to the North Wolcott Christian Church following the interment for a reception. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the North Wolcott Christian Church, 12764 Church St, Wolcott, NY 14590.
