Boudrieau, Ruth Elaine

MARION: Age 46 entered eternal rest on Wednesday, September 6, 2017 in her home with her family by her side. Ruth was born the daughter of Sherman W and Sarah (Putt) Boudrieau on Friday, April 23, 1971 in Canandaigua, NY. She spent her life in the Marion area, graduating from Clyde High School class of 1984. She attended Wayne ARC for many years. Ruth enjoyed music, dancing, video games and movies. She loved to participate in arts and crafts, and truly enjoyed a cookie now and then. Ruth will be remembered by her father, Sherman W Boudrieau; sisters Mary (Bob) Pundt, Elizabeth (Terry) Smith, Carol Baker and Cheryl (Rudi) White; brothers Sherman H (Paul) Heberle, George Boudrieau (Linda Smithover) and James Attwell; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; many friends. Ruth was predeceased by her mother Sarah M. Boudrieau in 2012.

All services will be private. In memory of Ruth, in lieu of flowers please consider donations to a charity of choice. You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting watermanfuneralhome.com