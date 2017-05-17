Bostic-Tarver, Faith Ann

NEWARK/LYONS: Age 46, passed away on May 12, 2017 at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. Faith was born August 11, 1970 at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital in Newark, N.Y. to James Bostic Jr. and Armae Bostic. She graduated from Lyons High School in 1989. Faith married Jonathan Keith Tarver and from that union they had two sons Jonathan Keith Tarver Jr. and Lee Curtis Tarver and two foster daughters Kimethy Pritchett and Felicia Clemans. Faith lived in Newark, N.Y. and was baptized at an early age and was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Faith was a devoted mother and homemaker. She loved cooking as long as her vision allowed her to do this. Faith will be especially remembered for her humor and her love of family. Survivors include her mother, Armae Bostic of Lyons, N.Y.; her brothers James T. (Elsheray) Bostic of Newark, N.Y., Michael L. (Hope) Bostic of Lyons, N.Y., James E. (Tina) Bostic of Lyons, N.Y. and Arlisa A. (Fletcher) Streeter of Newark, N.Y.; grandsons Avion, Jaden and Byron; also her nieces Jaleesa, Chantal, Shee, Jazzmine and Kanisha; and nephews Calvin, James Jr., Tyrell and Matthew; many grand-nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Faith also leaves her beloved companion of 17 years, Howard Parham of Newark, N.Y. Faith was predeceased by her father, James Bostic Jr.; and her nephew, Calvin Bostic Jr.

Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday (May 19, 2017) at Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday (May 20, 2017) at the Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home at 77 William St, Lyons, N.Y. Interment will be in Elmwood Cemetery on Route 14, following the service. Relatives and friends are welcome to join us for a fellowship meal at Mt. Zion Baptist Church on the corners of Spencer and Holley Streets in Lyons after Interment.

The family would like to thank the nursing staff at the DeMay Living Center in Newark, N.Y. and the intensive care nursing staff in the Newark-Wayne Community Hospital as well as many friends and everyone who prayed for us, supported us and gave us words of encouragement during this difficult time.

