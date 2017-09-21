Boice, Mary Martha Collins

LYONS: Mary Martha Collins Boice died peacefully holding her loving husband‘s hand surrounded by her family on September 16. 2017 in Lyons, New York. Mary was born on December 18, 1923 in Watertown, New York to Martha Mills and James Collins. She was predeceased by her brothers James and David. On August 17, 1946, Mary married Leland J. Boice and together they raised eight children. Mary was devoted to her husband of 71 years who survives. She is also survived by her children John (Sylvia), David (Kathleen). L. Jeffrey, Jane Cardullias, Martha (John) Lyons. Rebecca (Denn is) Kaniecki, Alvin (Colleen), Leland (Kendra) and Noriko (Dan) Takaguchi. Sixteen grandchildren were blessed to know her and she is equally adored as “GG” by her ten great-grandchildren. Mary’s life was defined by her love for her family and her commitment to service to others. She was a graduate of Kingston (NY) High School and Johns Hopkins School of Nursing. She served as a cadet nurse in the US Navy and continued her nursing career in Ithaca, New York and Lyons, New York. Mary left an impressive legacy of public service. She was the first woman elected as a trustee of the Village of Lyons in 1977. She was also the first woman to serve as Fire Commissioner. The Chamber of Commerce named her Citizen of the Year in 1979. Her contributions to her community included volunteering for Meals on Wheels, St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church, The Lyons Heritage Society, Girl Scouts and the Lyons Public Library. Mary was an avid golfer, a talented ice skater and a great swimmer. She loved to play Bridge and read books, and enjoyed wildflowers and birds. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 pm on Friday, September 29 at the Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William Street. Lyons, New York 14489. Mary’s life will be celebrated at a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am on Saturday, September 30 at St. Michael’s Church, 3 Holley Street, Lyons, New York 14489. Burial will follow at the Lyons Rural Cemetery. Memorials in Mary’s name can be made to St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 43 West Dezeng Street, Clyde, New York 14433 or Wayne County Meals on Wheals , “Home Meal Service, Inc.”, 1519 Nye Road, Suite #400, Lyons, New York 14489.